Dog digs up 13,000-year-old mammoth tooth

WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA (KOMO/CNN) - An energetic dog recently got his teeth on something that is thousands of years old.
Scout, an 8-month-old, is a typical yellow Labrador retriever.
But in September, his owner Kirk Lacewell said Scout dug up a shallow hole in his backyard and made a historic discovery.
"I noticed he was carrying something around in his mouth," Lacewell said.
Lacewell thought it was a piece of petrified wood or even a rock.
But, the next day, the pup was still carrying around his treasure.
"On the second day it made me think ‘this is odd. I wonder what's going on with this. I wonder what's special about that rock?’ " Lacewell thought.
Lacewell took what he thought was a rock, washed and dried it, and then it looked different.
"Part of it looked like bone. It looked like bone that had a covering over it and the covering was partly worn off," Lacewell said.
Lacewell sent pictures to experts at the University of Washington’s Burke Museum.
"All of the paleontologists over there agree it's part of a woolly mammoth tooth," Lacewell said.
The scientists said the tooth is 13,000 years old.
"They typically preserve more than other parts of the mammoth," said Andrea Godinez of the Burke Museum.
Quite a few mammoth teeth and bones have been found on Whidbey Island.
The 13-foot, 22,000-pound animals were prevalent in the region during the Ice Age.
"We can just look out there and envision a woolly mammoth," Lacewell said.
The fossilized tooth will remain at Lacewell’s home in a place where Scout can no longer get it.
