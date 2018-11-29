LaGrange police arrest man after tracking stolen tablet

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man who reportedly stole electronics from a vehicle after tracking the tablet he took.
Officers responded to a report of someone entering a vehicle at the PCA Food Store on Hogansville Rd. at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 28.
It was found that a Samsung tablet was taken from black 2012 Nissan Altima.
The tablet was tracked to North Cary St. where they found 34-year-old Levaro Tiller who admitted to taking the tablet.
Tiller was arrested and charged with entering a vehicle.
Anyone with additional information on this case can contact LPD at (706) 883-2601 or (706) 883-2688.
