LaGrange police arrest man after tracking stolen tablet
(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Alex Jones | November 29, 2018 at 11:18 AM EST - Updated November 29 at 11:31 AM

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man who reportedly stole electronics from a vehicle after tracking the tablet he took.

Officers responded to a report of someone entering a vehicle at the PCA Food Store on Hogansville Rd. at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 28.

It was found that a Samsung tablet was taken from black 2012 Nissan Altima.

The tablet was tracked to North Cary St. where they found 34-year-old Levaro Tiller who admitted to taking the tablet.

Tiller was arrested and charged with entering a vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this case can contact LPD at (706) 883-2601 or (706) 883-2688.

