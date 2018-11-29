Loachapoka High School hosts college and career fair along with STEM Day

LOACHAPOKA, AL (WTVM) - A college and career fair was held along with STEM Day at Loachapoka High School on Wednesday.
Students got a taste of different avenues available after graduation. Students were able to talk to different schools as well as get hands-on experience operating robotics and looking at computer coding.
"Well, that's the future right now. Everything deals with either science, technology, engineering, or math,” said Theresa Owen, a counselor at Loachapoka High. “We actually have a very strong robotics program here. We are actually teaching some of the STEM programs that we've implemented. Basically, though the STEM careers, we are trying to expose the students to it. We are going forward with a big initiative with that.”
This year marks the first year that the school has combined the college and career fair with STEM Day. School officials said that Wednesday’s event was the biggest turn out yet, and they are hoping to continue to grow next year.
