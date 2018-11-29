Long overdue warm-up arrives!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday marks our first day of thawing out after an extended stretch of weather more reminiscent of the dead of winter across the Valley. Despite once again dealing with frost and freezing temperatures this morning, the afternoon promises low 60s and even warmer days ahead. Consider Thursday and Friday transitions to a more unsettled pattern starting the weekend.
A developing low pressure system will bring wetter weather to the Valley beginning Saturday morning with off-and-on periods of rain and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning. A low-end severe weather risk could possibility materialize on Saturday with the main concern at this time gusty, damaging winds. Still some uncertainty if we will see all the ingredients line up for this severe threat, but doesn’t hurt to stay weather alert at least for the early part of the weekend.
In addition to the rain, freezing temperatures will take a backseat for milder mornings and afternoons climbing back at or near the low 70s Friday and beyond. But past next Tuesday morning, another round of cold air settles back into the Valley, pushing temperatures below average into the 50s and 30s once more.
