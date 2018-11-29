Low-End Severe Threat For Saturday

Briefly touching on the next 24 hours, looking like another chilly night with lows dropping down into the 40′s. Cant rule out a stray shower. Friday is looking mostly cloudy, those southerly winds will warm things up nicely into the 60′s. All eyes turn to our west on Friday evening as our next storm system rolls into the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain will overspread the area from west to east overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Overall, the threat for severe weather is low, everything just doesn’t look to line up. With that said, the main threat would be gusty winds, with a non-zero chance of a tornado. Most likely scenario is there will be periods of rain on Saturday with a few rumble of thunder, with temperatures in the 60′s. A combination of the best shear staying north/lagging, and the best instability (warm/unstable air) staying south are the biggest factors preventing a significant severe weather outbreak. NOAA’s SPC has a slight risk for our area, so it’s always important to stay alert. Showers look to stick around Sunday and Monday. Strong cold front will clear things out by Tuesday, with another freeze and below normal temperatures likely for the middle of next week.