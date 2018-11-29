Man robbed at gunpoint, follows assailant in vehicle, LaGrange police say

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A man who was robbed at gunpoint in LaGrange made the decision to follow the person who had just robbed him in his vehicle.
The victim reported that he was meeting an unknown individual, later identified as 23-year-old Kilani Parmer, to sell a handgun on Hogansville Rd.
He stated that Parmer pointed a gun at him and demanded the gun as well as the victim’s wallet and two cell phones.
The victim reported that Parmer got into a white SUV and drove away, so the victim followed him to North Sanford Ave. where Parmer got out of his car.
Parmer then reportedly fired six shots at the victim’s car, at least two of which struck the vehicle.
Parmer then proceeded driving until he reached the intersection of Commerce Ave. and Hogansville Rd. where he threw the suspect’s phone out of the window.
The victim was then able to retrieve his phone and call 911.
He was able to provide a tag number and vehicle description, which lead police to identifying Parmer.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.