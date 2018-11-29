Piedmont Columbus Regional celebrates expansion, renovation of John B. Amos Cancer Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation hosted a celebration for the expansion and renovation of the John B. Amos Cancer Center.
Along with a ribbon cutting for the expansion, doctors also picked up sledge hammers for the renovation. The celebration marks the completion of phase 1 of the expansion and the launch of the Cancer Center Capital Campaign chaired by Dan and Wanda Amos.
The expansion adds 13 exam rooms and 21 chemotherapy infusion chairs, along with quiet areas for patients and families.
