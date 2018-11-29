Suspect wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery outside of Pony Express market

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery outside of a convenience store.
Deputies responded to the incident at around 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the Pony Express on Vernon Road.
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a female stated a man with a black handgun approached outside of the store after she locked and closed for the night. The man told her, “give me everything you got.”
The woman gave the suspect her purse which contained several items.
The suspect was wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray pants, white tennis shoes, a black bandanna, and another bandanna covering his mouth.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call investigations at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.