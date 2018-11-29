VIDEO: Train narrowly misses boy on bike

(RNN) – It makes your heart stop just to watch it.
The video from ProRail, the Dutch government agency that maintains the railway system in the Netherlands, shows a young cyclist barely escaping with his life at a railroad crossing.
The boy waits for a freight train to pass before starting across the tracks in Geleen, about 120 miles southeast of Amsterdam. What he doesn’t see is the speeding passenger train coming from the other direction.
“Here the cyclist just escaped death,” ProRail’s Facebook page said.
The agency is using the incident to promote crossing safety. It says three people have died this year at unguarded crossings.
