Women in business celebrated, empowered at conference hosted by Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce
By Olivia Gunn | November 28, 2018 at 10:39 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:47 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce hosted an empowerment conference on Wednesday.

The Women in Business Conference was held at the RiverMill Event Center and celebrated, encouraged, and empowered women in business. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson was the featured speaker.

"Your life lessons are just as valuable as anyone else’s, and the biggest misconception is that successful people have it all figured out," said Tomlinson.

The attendees listed as Tomlinson shared her journey life lessons, and what she has learned throughout her career.

