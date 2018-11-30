Aflac hosts annual tower lightning in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -Aflac in Columbus hosted its annual tower lighting Thursday night.
The windows of the Aflac building are turned into the largest Christmas tree in the city. Along with the tower lighting, families could take pictures with Santa and elves. There was also music, cookies, and hot chocolate for families to enjoy.
The tree is made up of 12 floors and more than 100 windows full of lights. This year is the 27th year for the annual Aflac tower lighting.
