BREAKING: Two children shot on State Street in front of UMMC; police searching for suspect

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Two children were injured after being shot on State Street outside of UMMC Thursday evening.
Police say multiple shots were fired into a car outside of UMMC, striking a 1-year old and 3-year old in the backseat. According to Jackson Police Chief James Davis, the mother stopped the car, grabbed her injured children and ran onto UMMC campus into the parking garage with both children in her arms.
Chief Davis says one of the children was shot in the leg and the other shot in the torso. Both are in stable condition.
Several shell casings have been recovered. Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine motive.
The shooter is on the loose and police are actively searching. Police say the shooter drove away in a black Nissan Sedan with a Canon paper tag. He was last seen going South on State Street.
Chief Davis dismissed reports of an active shooter at UMMC after the hospital sent an alert of an active shooter in the parking garage.
This is a developing story and will continue to update.
