Cirque Italia water circus comes to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The first traveling Italian water circus with a 35,000-gallon water stage has made its way to Columbus.
Cirque Italia began Thursday evening in the Peachtree Mall parking lot and will run through Dec. 2. The innovative and unique production features amazing artists and performers from all over the world and will be premiering its newest show.
"Cirque Italia really strives to bring something different to all of the communities that we visit,” said Corissa Fusco, a Cirque Italia performer, face painter, and makeup artist. “We like to keep them very engaged. Often times, we'll have a mom come up to us and say like my three-year-old sat through an entire show, that's amazing. You guys did an amazing job.”
The show travels about 45 times each year. Tickets can be purchased at the box office outside of Peachtree Mall, or online here.
