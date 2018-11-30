Columbus police seeking assistance locating most-wanted criminal offenders

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking the public for assistance tracking down some of the city’s most wanted offenders.
Crimes range from murder to child molestation, robbery, and more.
The police department took to its Facebook page to get the word out about suspects who are wanted on various charges.
Police are warning the public not to approach the individuals under any circumstances. If you know of their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
