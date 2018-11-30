Columbus Police warn of fugitive selling stolen property

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -The Property Crimes Unit of the Columbus Police Department is warning the public of a fugitive who is accused of selling stolen goods in several different cases.
Police say Thomas Hart has several felony warrants for thefts in Columbus and is known to approach contractors and attempt to sell them stolen items such as heavy equipment and trailers. It is also believed that he uses Craigslist and other web based sites to attempt to sell the items.
Hart is described as a white male, approximately 145 pounds and is 5’10″ in height.
Police ask that anyone with information about Hart or his whereabouts contact them immediately.
