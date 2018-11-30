Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery participating in Wreaths Across America

FORT MITCHELL, AL (WTVM) - Wreaths Across America is a nation-wide activity that others those who have given their lives in service of our country.
Every veteran cemetery across the country, including Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, honors the veterans in the cemetery by placing wreaths on their headstones.
Volunteers can purchase a wreath to place on a headstone for $15, but if you purchase two, you get the third one free.
The deadline to purchase wreaths for the ceremony is Monday, Dec. 13.
The ceremony will take place across the country on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 12:00 p.m.
For more information on the event and purchasing wreaths, click here.
