International travel agents descend on Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A group of nearly two dozen international tour operators, or travel agents, has descended on Alabama, and they’re not here to rest and relax. Their work will be critical to attracting international tourists to the United States, and possibly Alabama.
They’re coming from places like Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, France, and the United Kingdom, and if they’re impressed with what they see while visiting, they’ll potentially return home with plans to create tours for their clients.
Tourists - and their cash - can have a very big impact on a local economy, and the Alabama Department of Tourism is taking notice of the opportunity. After all, it’s not very often these agents come for a visit.
Multiple stops are being surveyed as part of the agents' visit. Some of the cities include Muscle Shoals, Florence, Birmingham, Bessemer, Selma, and Montgomery.
So what’s the big deal? International tourists don’t usually visit a location that’s not part of a tour approved by international travel agents, people who can, in essence, put a place on the map.
Alabama officials are hoping these agents chart new courses into the Deep South.
