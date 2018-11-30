Kids First Initiative brings unique holiday experience to Hannan Magnet Academy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An initiative to deliver meals and a unique holiday experience to made at stop at Hannan Magnet Academy on Friday.
The Kids First Initiative (KFI) Holiday Meals Experience also provided up to 50 participating children and families the opportunity to enjoy STEAM demos, games, and giveaways. Families also received winter wear items, toys, and a gift basket.
Over the past12 years, KFI has hand delivered thousands of meals to kids and their families in 19 states, three countries, and one U.S. territory. KFI began travel across the United States, Canada, and Haiti in November 2018 to deliver meals and holiday joy to children and their families.
"This is the first time they've been in Columbus, Georgia, so we're really tickled that they chose Hannan Magnet Academy as their first school to come to,” said Carolyn Bingham, a Title 1 teacher at Hannan. So, it's just been really exciting. I think I heard them say that we're their 8th stop this year and they’re going to actually end up in Haiti in January."
KFI is an organization, based in Auburn Hills Michigan, that actively works to help break the cycle of poverty by providing young people with vital resources that will ensure them a more successful like.
