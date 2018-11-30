Man arrested for 18th St. armed robbery, featured in CPD wanted list

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a man who was featured in a recently released list of seventy wanted people.
30-year-old Andrew Joel Paulino was arrested on Nov. 30 in connection with an armed robbery that took place on Oct. 19.
The incident occurred in the 1400 block of 18th St. in Columbus between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Paulino has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, battery and aggravated assault.
He currently sits in the Muscogee County Jail as he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 1 at 8:00 a.m.
