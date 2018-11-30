MLK Jr. Elementary in Columbus names spelling bee winner

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Spelling bee season is underway in Muscogee County.
Fifteen finalists participated in a spelling bee at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School on Friday.
Fifth grader Jeremiah Chadwick was the winner of the bee, correctly spelling the word “squishy.” Fifth grader Noble Kelley was the runner up.
The spelling bee went for 20 rounds and News Leader 9 anchor Barbara Gauthier was the word pronouncer.
Congratulations to the winner and all of the students who participated.
