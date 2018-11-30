New security doors installed at Russell County High as new safety measure

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - An East Alabama school is stepping up its security measures in an effort to keep students, faculty, and staff safe.
New security doors for additional safety were installed at Russell County High School. The new security measure is a welcomed renovation for the school since it was built in the late 80′s.
The new security measure comes in the wake of high school shootings increasing in recent years.
"I think parents and students as well as staff members are just excited about it because with schools being so open now, so many different things could happen,” said Shelia Baker, principal of Russell County High. “Having a safe environment is way more important than anything that we could do in school, so I think parents are grateful that now when they come to the school, they know it's more secure."
The renovation started in October and was funded by capital funding from the board of education.
