Phenix City residents left with bad smell after clogged pipes lead to sewer contamination

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Residents in Phenix City are seeking answers from the city after a terrible smell left from sewage contamination is spreading across the Meadowood subdivision.
Residents say it is a problem they have been dealing with for months now. The Phenix City Utilities Department left notices for residents telling residents how to avoid a sewage contamination problem in a nearby stream and pond.
“We put notices out for people to stay away from the area for a few days to be sure it’s safe and anytime you have a situation like that we go out everyday and take a sample of the water and test the sample,” says Utilities Director Stephen Smith.
Smith says this is the second time a clog in sewer lines has led to an overflow of sewage in this neighborhood in a matter of months. He says it is due to residents pouring grease down their drains and flushing rags down their toilets.
Michael McMurry is one of the many residents in Phenix City who received a notice.
“It was overflowing here for a couple of days and down into the stream and then the stream down into the pond. And all they did was sprinkle some fluorine pellets to clean it up,” says McMurry.
Smith says the city is continuing to work to solve the problem by going to the neighborhood, unclogging pipes and testing the water in the nearby pond to monitor the contamination.
“Some of that sewage overflow ended up in the pond. It takes two or three days for it to settle down and it to reach safe levels for what’s considered safe for ordinary contact," says Smith.
Residents say the sewage is leaving an odor that they want gone as soon as possible.
“It’s been pretty unbearable especially during the hotter months. We would almost rather sell our house and get out. Like, I never want to have a house anywhere near a sewer drain ever again,” says McMurry.
