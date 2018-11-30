Russell Co., Phenix City headed towards ‘possible solution’ in lawsuit over jurisdiction, county says

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Mediation between Russell County and Phenix City started Friday at 9 a.m. and continued on until the two parties adjourned around 2:30 p.m.
Millions of dollars is what Russell County claims is owed to them by Phenix City. Attorneys with the county said the issues began with a water and sewer feud between the county and Phenix City, but grew to larger findings.
“The main thing I can say is the negations were friendly," said Russell County Attorney Greg Funerburk.
A closed door meeting took place Friday where Russell County attorneys and some commissioners met in one room, while Phenix City attorneys and some members of the council met in another.
The mediator from outside the jurisdiction walked back and forth between the rooms as both parties tried to negotiate over a county filed lawsuit against the city.
“I think we’ve made preliminary proposals," said Funerburk. "They have some things they need to do for us and we are going to provide them with some information.”
Russell County filed a lawsuit that says there are areas in Ladonia and Fort Mitchell where Phenix city is collecting funds, and the county believes it’s not legal.
Russell County cites in May 2016, Alabama law limits the city in police jurisdiction powers, and the county believes they should be the only one to levy taxes, issue business licenses, and enforce codes for the people in those areas.
The county claims the city is lassoing and annexing areas and bringing police jurisdictions along with it.
People living in the areas in question can only vote in county elections, but the city is allowed to tax them.
No one from the city wanted to comment on camera Friday, but Phenix City attorney Jim McKoon said previously,"The city disputes the county’s accusations and believes the lawsuit will come out in the city’s favor."
“I can say the city and county have certainly had friendly and productive negotiations," Funerburk said. "We are headed toward a possible solution to the major issues.”
Phenix City and Russell County said they plan to meet Dec. 14 if both parties are ready to try to negotiate again. If any action in the lawsuit is taken at that time, it would turn into a public meeting.
