Stocks waver before trade meeting; oil prices fall again

Stocks have rallied this week after falling to a six-month low last Friday. The S&P 500 is up 1 percent this month, but it's still 6.5 percent away from the all-time high it set in late September. While the U.S. and China have been sparring for months over technology policy and other trade issues, in the last two months investors have become more pessimistic that the two sides will be able to resolve their differences without causing damage to the global economy.