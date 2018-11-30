Stormy Weekend Ahead...

Things look to stay messy Sunday into Monday, with the front stalled near or over us, there will be continuous chances of scattered showers and storms, especially south of highway 80, though there still is lots of uncertainty about this. Powerful cold front is anticipated to arrive Monday night and clear all of this mess out of here, and we’ll be back to winter, with highs struggling to reach 50F TUE-TH, and at least one night of a widespread freeze. Another even stronger storm system could impact the valley next weekend, and it’s on our radar. Still plenty of time to iron out those details!