Stormy Weekend Ahead...

Dramatic changes are in store for our weather, with light to moderate rain quickly overspreading the area overnight, with temps hovering in the 50′s. This looks to continue into tomorrow morning with rain, and a few rumbles of thunder likely. Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for the entire Chattahoochee Valley for tomorrow as well, main risk being damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Latest model data continues to show a mediocre/sub-par environment for severe weather, with many hindering factors. Best chance for any severe weather would be tomorrow afternoon, when the warm front passes through. Speaking of that, temperatures may end up as high as 70F tomorrow evening!
Things look to stay messy Sunday into Monday, with the front stalled near or over us, there will be continuous chances of scattered showers and storms, especially south of highway 80, though there still is lots of uncertainty about this. Powerful cold front is anticipated to arrive Monday night and clear all of this mess out of here, and we’ll be back to winter, with highs struggling to reach 50F TUE-TH, and at least one night of a widespread freeze. Another even stronger storm system could impact the valley next weekend, and it’s on our radar. Still plenty of time to iron out those details!
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.