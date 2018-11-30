Transitioning to Unsettled Weather for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Wrapping up the week transitioning to an unsettled pattern taking over this weekend as southerly flow once again comes into play with our forecast. Warmer and more humid air will stream into the Valley for Friday, ripening the environment for rain and storms come Saturday. For today, expect increasing cloud cover and highs nearing 70, though most of us will remain on the dry side apart from a few stray showers areas north.
Showers will commence overnight with off-and-on rain and potentially thunderstorms Saturday morning into the afternoon hours with coverage diminishing into Sunday. The threat for any severe threat tomorrow is low, but not non-existent. There is still considerable uncertainty as to whether all of the severe ingredients will simultaneously line up to bring us any threats of damaging winds or an isolated tornado. Best case scenario would be just periods of rain throughout the day as a warm front lifts northward, but can’t rule out a chance for strong to severe storms late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours. The frontal boundary helping to enhance our rain chances will linger in the Valley through early next week, keeping rain chances around (40-50%) for Sunday and Monday.
But another blast of drier and colder air will sweep in by Tuesday, ushering in another spell of chilly weather next week. In the meantime, keep the WTVM Weather app handy with you this weekend and enjoy the milder temperatures!
