Transitioning to Unsettled Weather for the Weekend

Showers will commence overnight with off-and-on rain and potentially thunderstorms Saturday morning into the afternoon hours with coverage diminishing into Sunday. The threat for any severe threat tomorrow is low, but not non-existent. There is still considerable uncertainty as to whether all of the severe ingredients will simultaneously line up to bring us any threats of damaging winds or an isolated tornado. Best case scenario would be just periods of rain throughout the day as a warm front lifts northward, but can’t rule out a chance for strong to severe storms late Saturday morning into the afternoon hours. The frontal boundary helping to enhance our rain chances will linger in the Valley through early next week, keeping rain chances around (40-50%) for Sunday and Monday.