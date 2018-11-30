Valley police investigating overnight shooting on Greenberry Circle

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department is currently investigating an overnight shooting on Greenberry Circle.
Officers found the 40-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wound in the shoulder.
He reported to officers that he was talking to a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle when someone came tapping on the window.
The victim stated that the suspect fired three shots into the vehicle and he was struck once in the shoulder as he moved to shield the woman.
The victim told officers he did not know the name of the suspect, but has seen him before and knows he goes by the name ‘Tae.’
The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. There is no word on his current condition.
Preliminary investigation found that ‘Tae’ may be an ex-boyfriend of the woman in the car with the victim.
‘Tae’ is described as being in his early to mid-thirties and was last seen wearing a brown jacket.
This case is currently under investigation.
