Vigil held in Columbus to remember father and 3-year-old son killed on Stuart Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A family in Columbus remembered the life of a father and his three-year-old son who were both shot and killed on Stuart Drive on Tuesday.
The family held a candlelight vigil where the shooting happened for 41-year-old Joseph Banks and his son Thursday evening.
Columbus police are still searching for their killer. The family says they are still seeking answers to why shooting happened.
“What makes you want to kill him and his child? It’s just hard because I lost by best friend, you know. There will be another him,” says Janaya Banks, Joseph Banks’ daughter.
Just 24 hours after finding the victims’ bodies, police found a white Ford F-150 that investigators say Joseph Banks was last seen in on Victory Drive moments before the shooting. The truck was five miles away from the crime scene behind two vacant homes on Henry Avenue.
Police continue their search for the gunman.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.