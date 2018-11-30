Voting hours extending for final day of early voting in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you are a Georgia voter and you like to beat the crowds by participating in early voting, today is the last day before the December run-off elections.
According to the Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registration Nancy Boren, the request was made at Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson after other council members noticed voters were still trying to vote after the polls closed at 5:00 p.m.
Boren said voters become accustomed to polls closing at 7:00 p.m. following the midterm elections, but during a run-off the times are shortened due to lower voter turnouts.
But this December run-off is foreseeing a greater turnout with more than 3,000 absentee ballots being mailed in before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Boren also said extending the hours is also costing more money since the December run-offs were not a part of the budget.
Remember if you did not vote in the general elections you can still vote in the run-off.
The two state-wide races voters will see on the ballot will be for Secretary of State and Public Service Commission District 3.
The City Services Center is the only place to cast your ballot early.
