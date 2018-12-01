Family and friends celebrate the life of retired Columbus police officer David Hall during funeral

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -Family and friends are celebrating the life of retired Columbus police officer David Hall.
Hall and one other passenger were killed Friday, November 16th when the Narcotics Task Force helicopter they were flying in crashed into the Coosa River in Chilton County.
His funeral service was held at the Wynnbrook Baptist Church in Columbus Saturday afternoon.
Those in attendance described Hall as a person who never met a stranger. Friends and co-workers say he was someone who loved his service to the people up until his final days.
There was a private funeral service for all of those who knew Hall, but shortly after the service family, friends and even governing officials with Sheriffs Offices across the Chattahoochee Valley, The Columbus Police Department and the Mayor’s Office showing their respects to Hall’s life.
"He was a great guy. He had a love for the police department, he had a love for his community and he had a love for aviation. He put a little bit of his soul into all three of those things," says Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren.
Hall was serving as the pilot for the Metro Narcotics Drug Task Force when their helicopter hit unmarked power lines over the Coosa River. For more than 20 years he logged over 4,200 hours teaching pilots in different aircrafts.
Hall was 53-years-old and leaves behind sisters and brothers, as well as other family.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.