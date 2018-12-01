House of Heroes partners with Ft. Benning combat support hospital to be ‘hero for a day’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter partnered with Fort Benning’s 14th Combat Support Hospital to be a ‘hero for a hero’ on Friday.
Volunteers from Fort Benning helped to complete much needed home repairs for Mrs. Ramona Harris in honor of 1st Sgt. John Harris who passed away August 29, 2013.
John Harris entered active duty in the U.S. Army in 1956 and served the nation for 24 years attaining the rank of 1st Sergeant. He did a tour in Germany and served in the Vietnam War for which he earned numerous decorations and badges including the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and many more.
"It makes me feel blessed. It really does in honesty because I had a moment to have my mom come out a few minutes ago just to take a look outside. I could see through her eyes and through how she expressed herself. She started crying because this is really a blessing," said Marcelino Harris, son of John and Ramona Harris.
Within 18 years, House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter has honored more than 850 veterans and their spouses with more than 17,000 volunteers.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.