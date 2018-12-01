Members of Girls Inc. in Columbus learn the importance of ‘women in media’

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Members of Girls Inc. in Columbus go the chance to learn the importance of women in media on Friday.
WTVM/WXTX anchor Roslyn Giles spoke to seventh and eighth grade girls at Baker Middle School about career opportunities in the newsroom that they could one day pursue.
Digital platforms are now a big part of the day-to-day operations. Posting news stories to social media is now a major component coupled with reporting, anchoring, producing, and videography.
Girls Inc. inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.