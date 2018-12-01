Students in the Chattahoochee valley attend College Test Prep Boot Camp

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday local students got the chance to work for a better future by attending a new College Test Prep Boot Camp.
The Boot Camp is designed to assist students in building academic confidence and the scholarly performance needed to maximize and broaden their options for college admission.
The training was run by highly requested ACT preparation trainer, Dr. Charity Smith. Smith has been nationally recognized by ACT for helping students dramatically increase performance scores and for helping them get into colleges nationwide.
The event took place at Carver High School and was available for students grades 9 -12.
The Boot Camp was a joint effort between State Representative Carolyn Hugley, School Board Member Pat Hugley Green, and Sports Counseling and Educational Services, Inc.
