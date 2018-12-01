15th annual Children’s Enrichment Program held in Waverly Hall, GA

WAVERLY HALL, GA (WTVM) - The 15th annual Children’s Enrichment Program was held in Waverly Hall, Georgia Friday night.
The event raises money for needy children and families in Harris and Talbot counties. Friday’s event was held at the Waverly Hall Arts Center.
The program was sponsored by St. John Pitts CME Church. News Leader 9’s Barbara Gauthier hosted the event for the fifth year.
The Pine Ridge Elementary Choir, Talbot County School Chorus, and St. John Pitts praise dancers were among those who participated in the program.
Over the years, the Children’s Enrichment Program has helped provide toys and groceries to hundreds of needy children and families in area.
