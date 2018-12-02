Georgia Lottery advises players to beware of Scratchers scam

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Lottery officials are reminding consumers to purchase lottery tickets only from authorized lottery retailers to avoid a Scratchers scam.
With the scam, scratch-off tickets are altered to look like “winning tickets” and sold at a discount to players who later discover they were scammed when attempting to claim the prize.
Here’s what the Lottery officials recommend when it comes to avoiding scams:
- Only purchase Georgia Lottery tickets from official Georgia Lottery retailers located in the state of Georgia. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
- Never pay cash to someone offering to sell a “winning ticket” – no matter what their story or excuse may be.
- If approached by someone offering a “winning ticket” for cash, refuse the offer and contact the Georgia Lottery immediately.
The Georgia Lottery’s security team ensures the integrity of its games and can investigate who purchased lottery tickets, and when and where tickets were purchased. Anyone involved in lottery scams could be subject to criminal charges.
Georgia Lottery President Gretchen Corbin says “We always want our players to be informed and be aware.”
