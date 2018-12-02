Storm System Expected Next Weekend

After a frustrating couple of days in the weather center that pesky frontal boundary that brought strong storms to our southern counties will get completely pushed out of the area by tomorrow morning. Most spots are already enjoying mostly clear skies, but some areas down towards Eufaula and Americus could see a stray shower overnight. Strong cold front will push through Monday evening, and we will turn colder until further notice after that. I’m not forecasting 60F again after tomorrow as a matter a fact. Staying dry and cold through Friday, with highs in the 50′s and lows in the 20′s and 30′s. Expect at least one night of widespread freezing temperatures.