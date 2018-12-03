Back to Feeling Like Christmastime!

But temperatures will drop significantly overnight with 30s on tap tomorrow morning and falling to at or below freezing again for Wednesday and Thursday. Expects highs to hover around the upper 40s and low 50s through Thursday with chilly, dry sunshine dominating the forecast. The pattern remains quiet and cold, but weather looks to turn more active again toward the weekend a deep area of low pressure moves into the Southeast, bringing the the potential for a dreary and wet weekend. Still some uncertainty on just how cold will be and how that will impact the precipitation outlook across north Georgia and Alabama, but for now, just forecasting a pesky cold rain. Stay tuned and break back out the winter clothes again!