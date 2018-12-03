Christmas in the Garden celebration draws large crowds

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Sunday a large crowd of locals gathered at The Columbus Botanical Garden for their annual Christmas in the garden celebration.
At the free event locals were able to take pictures with Santa and enjoy musical interludes provided by Columbus choral groups. The event also showcased an Art Exhibit and Christmas market.
This year’s celebration included an exciting new highlight – The Lighting of the Great Tree - at dusk in Our Mothers' Rose Garden.
After the lighting, garden guests were invited to enjoy hot apple cider and stroll the “Camellias by Candlelight” Luminary Trail featuring 800 luminaries lighting their path through the Sam Wellborn Camellia Garden.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.