Columbus family “praying for justice” at candlelight vigil for 19-year-old shot and killed

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It is a sad day for one family who is coming together to remember the life of a 19-year-old shot and killed the day before Thanksgiving near the Walgreens on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus.
“This family, regardless of the circumstances, need all of our love and our support and that’s what we’re here for tonight,” says Jonathan Griffin, pastor of Greater Springfield Baptist Church.
The family held a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Tommy Jones. The family says at such a young age, he was taken too soon.
“I feel his life was short and the last few years he was getting his life together and doing positive things," says relative Mimmie Elliot.
Jones’ loved ones all held their candles and a photo of Jones. They say it is a reminder of the bright light that he was in their lives. They say Jones recently graduated from high school.
“I feel like it was just cut short when he got ready to prepare himself to move on," says Elliot.
24-year-old Brenton Davis is charged with the murder of Tommy Jones after turning himself in to authorities. The family says they just want peace from what they call a constant nightmare.
“We have to pray for his soul salvation as well. We have to pray for both families so that we can have peace with this situation. We want justice and we’re going to let God have His way with this,” says Elliot.
“All of our lives are important. When we see a life snuffed out for whatever reason, before what we believe a godly given time, we realize that it impacts on our future,” says Griffin.
At his preliminary Recorder’s Court hearing Davis plead not guilty to the murder of Tommy Jones. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
