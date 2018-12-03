CSU bus driver earns safe driving award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus State University bus driver has received an MBA, Mobile Billboard Award.
James Beard, affectionately known by students as “Mr. Teddy Bear," was given the award for his outstanding, safe driving.
Beard received the award after someone used his “Report My Driving” decal to compliment his driving.
“I was overwhelmed. This is the first time an honor like this has ever been bestowed upon me. I’m very happy and pleased,” said Beard. “I can walk proud with my head high. I try to be alert and on my Ps and Qs at all times."
Beard’s supervisor, Potiphar Alexander, CSU Director of Transportation and Environmental Safety Byron Harris called a special safety meeting to surprise Beard in front of 40 of his colleagues in CSU’s Plant Operations department.
Beard has worked at CSU for 18 years. He briefly retired in 2014, but returned as a part-time driver just one year later because he enjoys the job.
“I enjoy working with the students and the communications we have. I especially like my shuttle routes, because I get to know my students,” said Beard. “It is a pleasure working for Columbus State.”
