CSU police K9 to get donation of body armor

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University Police Department’s K9 Duk is receiving a donation of bullet and stab protective armor.
The donation comes thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Duk’s vest is courtesy of an anonymous sponsor and will embroidered with the sentiment “In Memory of Molly.”
The vest should be received by the CSU police in eight to ten weeks.
“We are thankful for this opportunity and we are honored to know that this charitable donation will help keep Lieutenant Duk safe while performing his duties,” said CSU police chief Mark Lott.
The program with Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
