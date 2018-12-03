Deadline to pay property taxes in Muscogee Co. rapidly approaching

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Homeowners in Muscogee County have until 5:00 p.m. today, Dec. 3, to pay property taxes without incurring any penalties.
To make a payment, residents can go to the Tax Assessor’s Office located on the second floor of the City Services Center.
Payments can be made in cash, check, money orders or by major credit and debit cards. Gift cards and pre-paid cards will not be accepted.
Your tax bill is based on the county’s assessed value of your property for residential or commercial properties.
You can take a look at your property tax information online and can make your payments in-person or by mail.
If you choose to mail in your payment, it must be postmarked with today’s date, Dec. 3, to keep from facing penalties.
