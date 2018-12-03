Dobbs Dr. in Phenix City to close temporarily for CHS football sendoff

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The Central High School Red Devils are headed to the State Championship and Phenix city wants to send them off with a celebration.
On Tuesday The buses that will transport the team to Auburn will be lined up along Dobbs Drive in front of the school to allow faculty and staff, parents, students, and the community to send off the team.
In order to accomplish this, Dobbs Drive will be temporarily closed from the 2300 block to Opelika Rd. This closure will be from 1:15 PM to 3:00 PM EST. Normal traffic along Dobbs Drive will resume immediately afterwards.
