Drier & Cooler Weather Through Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a rather unsettled weekend and a pleasant Monday, look for cooler and drier weather as we take you through the week. Skies should stay sunny to mostly sunny for Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. By Friday, look for increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system. This will bring plenty of rain over the area on Saturday, perhaps making for a washout for those trying to do some Christmas shopping or other activities outside. Showers should linger into Sunday as well and highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday as some warmer air tries to move in after the big push of rain.
As the system moves out early next week, clouds and colder air will wrap around the system, bringing highs in the 40s on Monday with a slight chance of showers. Conditions will improve a bit as the clouds move out by the middle of next week and temperatures will increase a bit as well. There is a chance this system could bring wintry weather to parts of north Alabama or north Georgia, but at the moment, there is still plenty of uncertainty as to how this will play out. We will keep an eye on it for you!
