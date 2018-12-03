Drier & Cooler Weather Through Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a rather unsettled weekend and a pleasant Monday, look for cooler and drier weather as we take you through the week. Skies should stay sunny to mostly sunny for Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. By Friday, look for increasing clouds ahead of our next storm system. This will bring plenty of rain over the area on Saturday, perhaps making for a washout for those trying to do some Christmas shopping or other activities outside. Showers should linger into Sunday as well and highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday as some warmer air tries to move in after the big push of rain.