Ft. Benning soldiers commemorate 9 month deployment by uncasing their colors

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - On Monday A group of Fort Benning soilders marked their return from a nine-month deployment in Afghanistan with a ceremony where they uncased their colors.
The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade or SFAB is a specialized tactical unit who helps to train, enable, and accompany operations with allied nations. Soldiers serving in this unit have been deployed since March, making it the first SFAB to complete a combat deployment.
The uncasing of colors is a traditional U.S. Army unit ceremony. Every unit is represented by flags referred to as “colors.” When a unit returns from a deployment or is deactivated, the uncasing of the colors is done to commemorate the unit’s accomplishments.
