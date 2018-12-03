House of Heroes sets up gift wrapping station at Peachtree Mall

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you’re not in the mood to wrap gifts this holiday season or can’t quite figure it out, allow a local veteran to do it for you.
If you would like to support local veterans this holiday season, stop by the House of Heroes’ gift-wrapping station at Peachtree Mall. The station is located in front of LA Nails near Dillards.
The service is available now until Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Volunteers starting at age three are also welcomed. To schedule group volunteering or for more information, call 706-366-3416.
All proceeds from the gift-wrapping support House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.