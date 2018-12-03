LaGrange police investigating shooting, attempted armed robbery on Keyes St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery that turned into a shooting on Keyes St.
The victim said that at approximately 8:45 p.m. he was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway of a home on Keyes St. waiting for his cousin to arrive.
He stated that an unknown man approached the vehicle and demanded his belongings.
The victim reported that he was then shot while in the vehicle before a struggle occurred and the suspect left on foot.
He then drove himself to the home of a family member who drove him to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center.
The suspect is described as being between the ages of 16 and 18, approximately 5′7″ with a light complexion and a distinctive space between his front teeth, wearing a sweatsuit.
There is no word on the victim’s current condition.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
