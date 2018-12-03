LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Are your stockings hung by the chimney with care? Are visions of sugar plums dancing in your head? Do you hope St. Nicholas soon will be here?
We’ve got a list of events around the Chattahoochee Valley that are sure to have as much Christmas spirit as you do! Check it out!
Daily through Tuesday, Dec. 18
Festival of Trees Silent Auction
- Hosted by the Pastoral Institute
- Columbus Convention and Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. in Columbus, GA
- One-of-a-kind art from local artists
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday
- 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- Closing bids taken on Tuesday, Dec. 18
Thursday, Dec. 6
Santa at Riverside
- 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Christmas Tree and Menorah lighting
- Home of Ft. Benning’s commanding general
- Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive on Harley Davidson motorcycle
Friday, Dec. 7
Trees for Troops
- 10:30 a.m.
- Ft. Benning’s Wetherby Field
- Active-duty soldiers and their families can pick up a Christmas tree for free
Airborne Tower Lighting
- 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Fort Benning
- Santa will land on Eubanks Field at approximately 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Beulah Christmas Tree Lighting
- 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- 1000 Lee Road 263 in Cusseta, AL
- Singing, games, cookies, coffee, hot chocolate, hay-ride with a manger scene and a $250 giveaway
Sunday, Dec. 9
Christmas on Ice Show
- 2:00 p.m.
- Columbus Ice Rink, 400 4th St. in Columbus, GA
- Suggested donation is $5 or a stuffed animal
Friday, Dec. 14
Holiday Gala and Toy Drive
- 7:00 p.m.
- Columbus Convention and Trade Center, 801 Front Ave. in Columbus, GA
- Sponsored by Forrest B. Johnson and Associates
- Tickets are free, but required to enter
- Adult only
- Please bring an unwrapped toy for a child in need
Saturday, Dec. 15
Wreaths Across America
- 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Volunteers place wreaths on headstones at Main Post Cemetery in Fort Benning, GA
- Joseph Galloway, co-author of “We Were Soldiers Once...and Young” will be a guest speaker
Gold Star Family Holiday Reception
- 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway in Columbus, GA
- Christmas holiday reception for Gold Star families
Christmas Family Fun Event
- 4:30 p.m.
- Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 6165 Billings Rd. in Columbus, GA
- Family fun movie with snacks and children’s games
'Tis the Season
- 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Maneuver Center of Excellence Holiday Band
- RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway in Columbus, GA
- Free tickets available at the RiverCenter box office
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.