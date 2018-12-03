Sully, George H. W. Bush’s service dog, will now help wounded veterans

(RNN) - George H. W. Bush introduced us to his service dog Sully over the summer.
Now that the 41st president has passed away, Sully is moving on to the next mission: helping wounded veterans.
According to KTRK, the golden lab was trained by America’s VetDogs before being specifically assigned to Bush.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time," said John Miller, President and CEO of America's VetDogs. "It was truly an honor to have provided service dog Sully to be by the president's side for the past several months.
“As a true patriot and a visionary, President Bush will forever be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as a hero through his efforts to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. We are forever grateful to his service to the American people."
Sully will return to the New York nonprofit later this week for a temporary stay through the holiday season.
After that, Sully will head to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Facility Dog Program to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel.
You can follow Sully’s adventure by following the official Instagram page.
