United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley updates progress toward annual goal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Each year, the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley holds a giving drive to raise money to support agencies across the Chattahoochee Valley.
Their goal for this year is $7,000,000. Scott Ferguson, President and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, says they are currently at $5,000,000, which is about 70 percent of their goal.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley supports 56 local programs and 28 local agencies.
Ferguson says approximately 100,000 residents of the Chattahoochee Valley use one or more of the agencies the United Way supports, whether they know the organization supports them or not.
You can give to the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley by clicking here or at your workplace, if they participate in a workplace donation program.
